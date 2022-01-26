Exxon poised to start pumping oil from second Guyana platform - Reuters
Jan. 26, 2022 3:27 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)HESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Exxon Mobil (XOM -1%) plans to start production at its second oil platform in Guyana next month, Reuters reports.
- The second floating production storage and offloading vessel, Liza Unity, reportedly will nearly triple the country's production this year to 340K boe/day from 120K boe/day, incorporating oil and gas from the Fangtooth-1 and Lau Lau-1 wells, both made public earlier this month.
- A third FPSO vessel, named Prosperity, is under construction and expected to deliver first oil in 2024, but the Exxon-led consortium hopes to deploy 7-10 platforms in Guyana.
- Partner Hess (HES -4.1%), which reported Q4 earnings earlier today, has said it expects the Stabroek block to produce 1M bbl/day of oil and gas in Guyana by 2027.
- Exxon shares have pulled back in late trading after rallying to another new 52-week high yesterday.