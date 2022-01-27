Senvest Management, the hedge fund that reportedly gained 85% last year largely due its long position in GameStop (NYSE:GME), is now said to like Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Senvest, which was the best performing hedge fund last year, made $700M on its GameStop (GME) long position. The fund has since excited its GameStop stake, according to CNBC.

Senvest co-chief investment officer Richard Mashaal likes Capri Holdings (CPRI), the owner of Michael Kors and Versace, because he believes the company is undervalued and sees good growth prospects for its underlying brands, according to CNBC's Leslie Picker, who interviewed Mashaal.

Senvest is not the only hedge fund that likes luxury brand Capri (CPRI). David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital disclosed in a letter to investors today that it began buying the shares last year as sees "substantial upside" as the market re-rates the company as a diversified luxury brand owner. Greenlight started buying CPRI shares in February and added to its position in May and December with an average entry price of $55.86.

Mashaal also invests in a "bunch" of Canadian energy companies including Paramount Resources Inc. (OTCPK:PRMRF) and likes some SPAC names that he may later potentially disclose, according to CNBC.

Senvest initially made $700m on its GameStop (GME) investment after the video-game retailer became the personification of a meme stock last January. GameStop shares gained almost 680% last year. GameStop rose 3.5% today. Senvest originally disclosed a stake in GameStop in October 2020.