Sierra Oncology secures $135M capital via equity raise

  • Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) has priced its upsized public offering of 4,074,075 common shares and, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 925,925 shares of common stock.
  • Shares are priced at $27.00/share and the pre-funded warrants are being offered at $26.999/warrant.
  • Expected gross proceeds are ~$135M.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 750K shares.
  • Net proceeds will be used for potential commercialization of momelotinib, development of other product candidates, research, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is January 31, 2022.
  • Shares up 5% after-hours.
  • Recently, SRRA hit its 52-week high after its phase 3 trial of momelotinib met all of primary endpoints.
  • Previously (Jan. 25): Sierra Oncology plans $100M stock offering
