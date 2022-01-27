Sierra Oncology secures $135M capital via equity raise
Jan. 26, 2022 11:40 PM ETSierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) has priced its upsized public offering of 4,074,075 common shares and, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 925,925 shares of common stock.
- Shares are priced at $27.00/share and the pre-funded warrants are being offered at $26.999/warrant.
- Expected gross proceeds are ~$135M.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 750K shares.
- Net proceeds will be used for potential commercialization of momelotinib, development of other product candidates, research, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is January 31, 2022.
- Shares up 5% after-hours.
- Recently, SRRA hit its 52-week high after its phase 3 trial of momelotinib met all of primary endpoints.
- Previously (Jan. 25): Sierra Oncology plans $100M stock offering