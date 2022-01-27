Connectivity solutions provider Credo prices 20M-share IPO at $10
Jan. 27, 2022 12:23 AM ETCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) has priced its IPO of 20M ordinary shares at $10.00/share.
- An aggregate of ~18.4M shares are being offered by Credo and ~1.6M shares are offered by selling shareholders.
- Expected gross proceeds are $183.8M.
- Nasdaq trading will commence on January 27, 2022.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M shares.
- Closing date is January 31, 2022.
- Credo is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing markets.
- The company's solutions deliver the bandwidth, scalability, and end-to-end signal integrity for next-generation platforms.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently did a deep dive and says, "CRDO is growing quickly, and the IPO has substantial expressions of interest by institutions, so is worth a close look."
