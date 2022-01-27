Connectivity solutions provider Credo prices 20M-share IPO at $10

Jan. 27, 2022 12:23 AM ETCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Man using phone. Hands typing smartphone. Double exposure with ipo hologram. Close up. Financial graph and analysis concept. Investment.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) has priced its IPO of 20M ordinary shares at $10.00/share.
  • An aggregate of ~18.4M shares are being offered by Credo and ~1.6M shares are offered by selling shareholders.
  • Expected gross proceeds are $183.8M.
  • Nasdaq trading will commence on January 27, 2022.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M shares.
  • Closing date is January 31, 2022.
  • Credo is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing markets.
  • The company's solutions deliver the bandwidth, scalability, and end-to-end signal integrity for next-generation platforms.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently did a deep dive and says, "CRDO is growing quickly, and the IPO has substantial expressions of interest by institutions, so is worth a close look."
  • Earlier, Credo Technology Group files for $345M IPO, value could reach $1.8B
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.