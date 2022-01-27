Samsung Electronics beats on revenue, misses profit estimates
Jan. 27, 2022 12:38 AM ETSamsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF)SSNNFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Samsung Electronics press release (OTC:SSNLF): Q4 net income of KRW10.64T vs. estimate of KRW11.10T
- Revenue of KRW76.57T, higher than estimate of KRW75.56T.
- Operating profit KRW13.87T, +53% Y/Y, forecast KRW14.85T.
- The growth in revenue was mainly driven by increased sales of finished products, including smartphones, TVs and home appliances.
- In a statement, Samsung said that it will increase its production of key components in 2022 as it anticipates broader global recovery in the demand for technology products. But the company also said “challenges associated with supply issues and COVID-19 are likely to persist.”