Asia-Pacific stocks, U.S. futures slide after Fed signals interest rate hike
Jan. 27, 2022 1:13 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Japan -3.09%.
- China -1.00%.
- Hong Kong -2.56%.
- Australia -1.77%.
- Overnight, U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank plans to raise interest rates as soon as March.
- The FOMC said a quarter-percentage point increase to its benchmark short-term borrowing rate is likely forthcoming.
- After Fed update, Dow Jones closed down 0.4% at 34,168.09; S&P 500 slid 0.2% to 4,349.93, while Nasdaq ended the session almost flat at 13,542.12.
- Oil prices fell, with U.S. crude futures down 0.97%, Brent declined 0.93%.
- Meanwhile, spot gold declined after the Fed’s latest comments. Spot gold down 0.3% to $1,813 an ounce, having been as high as $1,853.6 earlier in the week.
- U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -1.14%; S&P 500 -1.34%; Nasdaq -1.68%.