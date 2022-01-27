SAP SE Non-GAAP EPS of €1.86, revenue of €7.98B

Jan. 27, 2022 1:24 AM ETSAP SE (SAP)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

SAP SE press release (NYSE:SAP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of €1.86.

Revenue of €7.98B (+5.8% Y/Y).

Cloud revenue of €2.61B; Software licenses and support revenue of €4.38B.

Cloud and software revenue was up 6% to €6.99B.

Non-IFRS operating margin decreased by 5.8 percentage points to 30.9%.

For the full year 2022, SAP expects:

€11.55 – 11.85 billion cloud revenue at constant currencies (2021: €9.42 billion), up 23% to 26% at constant currencies.

€25.0 – 25.5 billion cloud and software revenue at constant currencies (2021: €24.08 billion), up 4% to 6% at constant currencies.

€7.8 – 8.25 billion non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies (2021: €8.23 billion), flat to down 5% at constant currencies.

Free cash flow above €4.5 billion (2021: €5.01 billion).

