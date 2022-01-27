Deutsche Bank GAAP EPS of €0.12, revenue of €5.9B beats by €220M
Jan. 27, 2022 1:57 AM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank press release (NYSE:DB): Q4 GAAP EPS of €0.12.
- Net income of €145M
- Revenue of €5.9B (+8.3% Y/Y) beats by €220M.
- The CET1 capital ratio was 13.2%, 22 basis points higher than Q3 2021.
- "“In 2021, we increased our net profit fourfold and delivered our best result in ten years while putting almost all of our expected transformation costs behind us. All four core businesses performed at or ahead of our plan, and our reduction of legacy assets progressed faster than expected," said Christian Sewing, CEO.