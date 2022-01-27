SAP to acquire working capital management firm Taulia

Jan. 27, 2022 2:03 AM ETSAP SE (SAP)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) intends to acquire a majority stake of Taulia, a provider of working capital management solutions.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The move is aimed at giving companies better access to liquidity and improving their cash flows. The acquisition further expands SAP’s Business Network and strengthens SAP’s solutions for the CFO office.

Taulia will operate as an independent company with its own brand in the SAP Group; Cédric Bru will remain CEO of Taulia, SAP CFO Luka Mucic will become Chairman of the Board.

Taulia offers early payment through supply chain finance, dynamic discounting and accounts receivable finance.

Earlier, SAP reported strong Q4 results accelerated by cloud revenue growth.

