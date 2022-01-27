Two-thirds of Omicron COVID cases are reinfections: English study

A new study has found that a vast majority of people recently infected with Omicron variant say they had already had Covid previously - CNBC.

Imperial College London’s React study analyzed 100,607 PCR test results from across England. Swabs were collected between Jan. 5 and Jan. 20.

Two-thirds of the 3,582 participants who tested positive in January reported they had already tested positive for Covid in the past.

A further 7.5% of infected participants said they suspected they had previously had the virus, but had not confirmed this with a test.

Past infection was associated with high risk of reinfection with Omicron. The study found that 99% of sequenced positive swabs came from people infected with Omicron variant, with only 1% of infections being caused by Delta variant.

The Imperial College study also found that 0.4% of positive tests were caused by the BA.2 omicron sublineage, the most dominant, trends in India.

Vaccine makers: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Recently, the U.S. study suggested that Omicron variant is less likely to result in hospitalizations than Delta.