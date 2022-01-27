Two-thirds of Omicron COVID cases are reinfections: English study

Jan. 27, 2022

MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

A new study has found that a vast majority of people recently infected with Omicron variant say they had already had Covid previously - CNBC.

Imperial College London’s React study analyzed 100,607 PCR test results from across England. Swabs were collected between Jan. 5 and Jan. 20.

Two-thirds of the 3,582 participants who tested positive in January reported they had already tested positive for Covid in the past.

A further 7.5% of infected participants said they suspected they had previously had the virus, but had not confirmed this with a test.

Past infection was associated with high risk of reinfection with Omicron. The study found that 99% of sequenced positive swabs came from people infected with Omicron variant, with only 1% of infections being caused by Delta variant.

The Imperial College study also found that 0.4% of positive tests were caused by the BA.2 omicron sublineage, the most dominant, trends in India.

Recently, the U.S. study suggested that Omicron variant is less likely to result in hospitalizations than Delta.

