Epizyme raises $85M capital via stock offering

Jan. 27, 2022 3:30 AM ETEpizyme, Inc. (EPZM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) has priced its public offering of ~56.7M shares of common stock at $1.50/share.
  • Total gross proceeds are expected to be ~$85M.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 8.5M shares.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund development of tazemetostat outside of Japan, for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including acquisition of businesses or licensing of other products, and debt repayment.
  • Closing date is January 31, 2022.
  • Shares down 25.8% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $1.90.
  • Recently, FDA granted orphan drug designation for multiple myeloma candidate.
  • Previously (Jan. 26): Epizyme announces proposed public offering of shares
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.