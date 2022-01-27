Epizyme raises $85M capital via stock offering
Jan. 27, 2022 3:30 AM ETEpizyme, Inc. (EPZM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) has priced its public offering of ~56.7M shares of common stock at $1.50/share.
- Total gross proceeds are expected to be ~$85M.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 8.5M shares.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund development of tazemetostat outside of Japan, for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including acquisition of businesses or licensing of other products, and debt repayment.
- Closing date is January 31, 2022.
- Shares down 25.8% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $1.90.
- Recently, FDA granted orphan drug designation for multiple myeloma candidate.
- Previously (Jan. 26): Epizyme announces proposed public offering of shares