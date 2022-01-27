European stocks mostly lower as investors react to U.S. Fed's latest policy decision

London +0.05%.

Germany -1.16%. February GfK consumer confidence -6.7 vs -7.8 expected, prior -6.8.

German consumer morale improved slightly as households hope for an improvement in price expectations and a possible easing of the COVID-19 situation in the spring.

France -0.66%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.6%, with tech stocks leading losses.

On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell endorsed interest-rate liftoff in March, and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month before launching a significant reduction in its asset holdings.

In the follow-up press conference, Powell warned that inflation remains above the Fed's long-run goal and supply chain issues may be more persistent than previously thought.

On the earnings front, German software giant SAP SE reported Q4 results.

Deutsche Bank also reported top-line consensus beating Q4 results.

In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.84%.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.03%.

Britain’s 10-year yield up five basis points to 1.25%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.03%; CAC +1.55%; DAX +1.18% and EURO STOXX -0.87%.