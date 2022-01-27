National Security Group stock jumps 72% on merger deal with VR Insurance

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) soars 72.2% premarket after entering into a merger agreement VR Insurance Holdings, under which latter has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of NSEC for $16.35/share in cash, for total transaction value of ~$41.4M.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of Q2 2022.

“By combining our 75-year history of stability, underwriting expertise and commitment to our policyholders..., we expect to realize greater opportunities for growth and an enhanced ability to serve our policyholders and agent partners,” said William L. Brunson, Jr., CEO of NSEC.

There are no financing conditions associated with the deal.

Following closing, VR Holdings will continue to leverage the existing operations and infrastructure of NSG’s wholly owned property and casualty and life insurance subsidiaries.

The Company’s current CFO, Brian McLeod, will serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Company’s insurance subsidiaries and will also serve as VR Holdings’ CFO.