Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is in the midst of removing Neil Young's music from its platform after the company refused to take down Joe Rogan's podcast amid the folk-rock star's objection to "vaccine misinformation." That means no more listening to hits like Heart Of Gold, Harvest Moon and - ironically - Rockin' in the Free World. The controversy touches on the free speech debate and if a public platform should be held responsible for content as a publisher. Similar arguments have also played out on related tech platforms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The letter: "I sincerely hope that other artists and record companies will move off the Spotify platform and stop supporting Spotify's deadly misinformation about COVID. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," he wrote on his blog. "I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines - potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule." Spotify represents 60% of Young's streaming music via record label Warner Records (NASDAQ:WMG).

At issue is a recent episode with Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist who worked on early research in mRNA technology. During the discussion on The Joe Rogan Experience, he drew comparisons to the climate surrounding "mandates of an experimental vaccine" to "mass formation psychosis" and "the rise of the Nazi party in Germany" among other claims. Twitter and YouTube have since removed the episode citing misinformation, while Spotify is keeping it, though it did point out that its "detailed content policies" have resulted in the removal of over 20,000 COVID-19-related podcast episodes since the start of the pandemic.

Go deeper: The controversy is a significant test of Spotify's big bet on podcasting's most popular voice. The streaming service struck an exclusive licensing deal with Rogan in 2020, worth a reported $100M, that was central to its podcast strategy of attracting listeners and ad dollars to its platform. However, it is not the first time Rogan has gotten in hot water with the medical establishment. He has discouraged vaccination in young people and children, claimed that mRNA vaccines are "gene therapy" and promoted off-label use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19.