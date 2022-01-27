Orexo AB GAAP EPS of -SEK1.92, revenue of SEK144M

Jan. 27, 2022 5:00 AM ETOrexo AB (publ) (ORXOY), ORXOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Orexo AB press release (OTCQX:ORXOY): Q4 GAAP EPS of -SEK1.92.
  • Revenue of SEK144M (-9.5% Y/Y).
  • Financial outlook 2022: Due to the continuing pandemic the buprenorphine/ naloxone market will show a growth pace in line with 2021, and reach a level of 5-8 percent; ZUBSOLV® net sales will decline slightly in H1 2022 vs H2 2021. In H2 ZUBSOLV® net sales will increase comparing to H1; OPEX in line with 2021, with R&D expenses increasing and selling expenses declining and US Pharma EBIT margin will exceed 50 percent.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.