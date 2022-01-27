Orexo AB GAAP EPS of -SEK1.92, revenue of SEK144M
Jan. 27, 2022 5:00 AM ETOrexo AB (publ) (ORXOY), ORXOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Orexo AB press release (OTCQX:ORXOY): Q4 GAAP EPS of -SEK1.92.
- Revenue of SEK144M (-9.5% Y/Y).
- Financial outlook 2022: Due to the continuing pandemic the buprenorphine/ naloxone market will show a growth pace in line with 2021, and reach a level of 5-8 percent; ZUBSOLV® net sales will decline slightly in H1 2022 vs H2 2021. In H2 ZUBSOLV® net sales will increase comparing to H1; OPEX in line with 2021, with R&D expenses increasing and selling expenses declining and US Pharma EBIT margin will exceed 50 percent.