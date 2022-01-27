Elior Group ADR reports FQ1 results; suspends FY22 guidance
Jan. 27, 2022 5:06 AM ETElior Group ADR (ELORY), ELROFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elior Group ADR press release (OTC:ELORY): FQ1 Revenue of €1.12B (+18.5% Y/Y).
- Available liquidity at December 31, 2021, was €500M, compared with €539M at September 30, 2021.
- "We are suspending our financial guidance for 2021-2022 due to the lack of visibility as to the impact of the strict health protocols implemented to stem the Omicron wave."
- Ambitions for 2024 confirmed: annual organic revenue growth of at least 7% for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024; adjusted EBITA margin of around 4.6% in 2023-2024; organic growth / Capex as a percentage of revenues of between 2x and 3x and resumption of dividend payments in respect of fiscal 2022-2023 results.