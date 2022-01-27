Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) is acquiring Air Partner PLC, a U.K.-based global aviation services group with operations in 18 locations and across four continents for 125 pence per share or approximately $107M.

The acquisition is expected to close later in the first quarter.

This acquisition will provide Wheels Up (UP) the ability to expand its service offerings internationally, and Wheels Up expects Air Partner to leverage Wheels Up's investments in operations, service and technology on a global basis with an active and engaged customer base.

The acquisition will enhance Wheels Up's brand equity and will also add an experienced global team from a company with more than 60 years of continuous operations in private aviation.

"Today's announcement marks an important new chapter for Wheels Up as we systematically build the leading global, private aviation company that creates unparalleled value for our customers and shareholders," said Wheels Up Chairman and CEO Kenny Dichter.

The deal is expected to be accretive to company's contribution margin and adjusted EBITDA in the first year of acquisition.