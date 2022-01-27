Accenture announces investment in Cintoo, terms undisclosed

Jan. 27, 2022

  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Cintoo, a provider of solutions used to better manage and leverage 3D data sourced from reality capture devices in the cloud.
  • The startup joins Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight program to accelerate go-to-market strategy.
  • Terms of the investment are not disclosed.
  • Cintoo is now part of Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program that targets emerging technology software startups.
  • Project Spotlight offers access to Accenture's domain expertise and its enterprise clients.
  • "We believe that Cintoo’s cloud-based offerings are uniquely positioned to help organizations translate physical data and create digital environments that increase real-time agility and efficiency at scale," says Tom Lounibos, managing director, Accenture Ventures.
