Accenture announces investment in Cintoo, terms undisclosed
Jan. 27, 2022 5:37 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Cintoo, a provider of solutions used to better manage and leverage 3D data sourced from reality capture devices in the cloud.
- The startup joins Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight program to accelerate go-to-market strategy.
- Terms of the investment are not disclosed.
- Cintoo is now part of Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program that targets emerging technology software startups.
- Project Spotlight offers access to Accenture's domain expertise and its enterprise clients.
- "We believe that Cintoo’s cloud-based offerings are uniquely positioned to help organizations translate physical data and create digital environments that increase real-time agility and efficiency at scale," says Tom Lounibos, managing director, Accenture Ventures.