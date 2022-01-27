Guidance: "In 2022, we expect continued demand strength across our end markets, supported by growing industrial production and sustained consumer spending," said Fitterling. "We are working hard to normalize operating rates, inventory and service levels following a year of supply constraints and Covid-related logistics challenges.

"While the global economy continues to be impacted by supply chain pressures, these logistics constraints are expected to ease throughout the year to fulfill elevated order backlogs and pent-up customer demand."