Dow Non-GAAP EPS of $2.15 beats by $0.12, revenue of $14.4B beats by $110M

Jan. 27, 2022 6:01 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Dow press release (NYSE:DOW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.15 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $14.4B (+34.6% Y/Y) beats by $110M.

  • Guidance: "In 2022, we expect continued demand strength across our end markets, supported by growing industrial production and sustained consumer spending," said Fitterling. "We are working hard to normalize operating rates, inventory and service levels following a year of supply constraints and Covid-related logistics challenges.

    "While the global economy continues to be impacted by supply chain pressures, these logistics constraints are expected to ease throughout the year to fulfill elevated order backlogs and pent-up customer demand."

