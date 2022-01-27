Alaska Air Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.9B beats by $50M
Jan. 27, 2022 6:04 AM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Alaska Air press release (NYSE:ALK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.9B (+135.1% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- Debt-to-capitalization ratio of 49%, a reduction of 12 points from December 31, 2020, and the lowest level since the first quarter of 2020.
- "While recovery in our industry is never linear, our caring and dedicated people and the strength of our competitive advantages position us for success no matter what challenges we face," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "Despite operational disruption from omicron and severe winter weather in December, our fourth quarter adjusted pre-tax margin was 2.4%, marking one of the industry's most profitable performances in Q4 and the second half of the year. We have laid a solid foundation for our return to 100% of our pre-COVID flying by summer 2022 and we're poised to grow from there."