Murphy Oil Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 misses by $0.04, revenue of $762.31M beats by $147.7M
Jan. 27, 2022 6:04 AM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Murphy Oil press release (NYSE:MUR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $762.31M (+73.2% Y/Y) beats by $147.7M.
- Fourth quarter production was within the guidance range and averaged 150 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) with 53 percent oil and 60 percent liquids.
- Outlook: The company is planning 2022 capital expenditures to be in the range of $840 million to $890 million with full year 2022 production to be in the range of 164 to 172 MBOEPD, comprised of approximately 52 percent oil and 57 percent total liquids volumes.
- Production for first quarter 2022 is estimated to be in the range of 136 to 142 MBOEPD with 53 percent oil volumes.