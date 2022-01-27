SELLAS Life Sciences' IND application for galinpepimut-S accepted in China
Jan. 27, 2022 6:07 AM ETSELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) announces that an IND application to initiate the first clinical trial in China for 3D189, also known as galinpepimut-S (GPS), has been accepted by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).
- The IND, for a small Phase I clinical trial investigating safety, was submitted by SELLAS’ partner in China, 3D Medicines, which is expected to be initiated by mid-2022.
- The IND approval of the IND by the NMPA will trigger a milestone payment to SELLAS. Total remaining potential milestone payments to SELLAS under the license agreement could total $192.5M, not including future royalties.
- 3D189, also known as GPS, is an immunotherapeutic that targets the Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1) protein which is present and over-expressed in an array of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.