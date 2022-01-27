Tractor Supply GAAP EPS of $1.93 beats by $0.09, revenue of $3.32B beats by $90M

Jan. 27, 2022 6:07 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Tractor Supply press release (NASDAQ:TSCO): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.93 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $3.32B (+15.3% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
  • Fourth Quarter Comparable Store Sales Increased 12.7%
  • Increases Quarterly Dividend by 77% to $0.92 per share and Authorizes Additional Share Repurchases of $2.0 Billion.
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Net sales of $13.6-$13.8B vs. $12.64B consensus.
  • Comparable Store Sales +3% - +4.5%
  • Operating Margin Rate 10.1%-10.3%.
  • Net Income $1.04B-$1.08B.
  • Earnings per Diluted Share $9.20-$9.50 vs. $8.55 consensus.
  • Capital Expenditure $625M-$675M.
  • Share Repurchase $700M-$800M.
