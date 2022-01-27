Brunswick Non-GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.43B beats by $50M
Jan. 27, 2022 6:15 AM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Brunswick press release (NYSE:BC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.43B (+23.3% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- 2022 Guidance: Net Sales Between $6.7 and $7.0 Billion ($6.44B consensus); Adjusted Diluted EPS Range of $9.60 - $10.2 vs. $9.24 consensus.
- Adjusted operating margin growth between 20 and 60 basis points with operating margin expansion in each segment.
- Free cash flow in excess of $350 million, which is materially impacted by planned capital spending of more than $375 million.
- Q1 Guidance: Revenue growth of approximately 15% Y/Y versus with low-to-mid single digit EPS grow vs. 9.33% consensus.