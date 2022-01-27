Stellantis to increase its stake in joint venture with GAC in China to 75%

To set a new basis for business in China, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) to increase its shareholding in GAC-Stellantis from 50% to 75%, subject to the approval of the Chinese government.

GAC-Stellantis joint venture was formed between China Guangzhou Automobile Group and Stellantis in March 2010.

Stellantis (STLA) and GAC Group will continue cooperating to develop the Jeep Brand’s successful business potential in China.

Key steps to rationalize China operations, as part of the company’s strategic plan to be announced on March 1.

Share price up 2.22% premarket.