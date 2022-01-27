Exro to raise C$15M in public offering of units
Jan. 27, 2022 6:27 AM ETExro Technologies Inc. (EXROF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Exro Technologies (OTCQB:EXROF) entered into an agreement with Eight Capital and Raymond James, as lead underwriters and joint bookrunners representing syndicate of underwriters, wherein underwriters agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 9.4M units at C$1.6/unit for gross proceeds of C$15M.
- Each unit consists of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant wherein warrant is exercisable into one share at exercise price of C$2 for 36 months from offer close.
- Underwriters granted 30 days option to purchase up to an additional 1.41M units; in case of exercise of over-allotment option in full, total gross proceeds will be C$17.25M.
- Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Offering will be conducted in each of the provinces of Canada.
- Offer is scheduled to close on or about Feb.4.