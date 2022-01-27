Puxin changes effective date for reverse ADS split
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) announced that it will change the effective date of its change to the ratio of its American depositary shares, or ADSs.
- On January 21, it intended to change the ratio of its ADSs representing ordinary shares from one ADS representing two ordinary shares to one ADS representing 20 ordinary shares effective on or about February 1.
- The company will instead change the ratio of its ADSs effective January 31.
- For Puxin's ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split.
- The company's ADSs will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the symbol "NEW".
- Shares are up 4.05% PM.