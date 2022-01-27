Textron Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 misses by $0.02, revenue of $3.32B misses by $130M

Jan. 27, 2022 6:35 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Textron press release (NYSE:TXT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $3.32B (-9.0% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
  • Shares +0.63% PM.
  • Aviation backlog $4.1 billion at year-end, up $655 million in the quarter and $2.5 billion full year
  • Outlook: 2022 revenues of approximately $13.3 billion, up from $12.4 billion. full-year 2022 earnings per share will be in the range of $3.80 to $4.00.

    The company is estimating net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations of the manufacturing group will be between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion and manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions, a non-GAAP measure, will be between $700 million and $800 million, with planned pension contributions of about $50 million.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.