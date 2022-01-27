Textron Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 misses by $0.02, revenue of $3.32B misses by $130M
Jan. 27, 2022 6:35 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Textron press release (NYSE:TXT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $3.32B (-9.0% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
- Shares +0.63% PM.
- Aviation backlog $4.1 billion at year-end, up $655 million in the quarter and $2.5 billion full year
- Outlook: 2022 revenues of approximately $13.3 billion, up from $12.4 billion. full-year 2022 earnings per share will be in the range of $3.80 to $4.00.
The company is estimating net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations of the manufacturing group will be between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion and manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions, a non-GAAP measure, will be between $700 million and $800 million, with planned pension contributions of about $50 million.