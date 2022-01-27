Danaher beats Q4 estimates; posts top and bottom-line double digit growth

Jan. 27, 2022 6:37 AM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) announces results for Q4 ended December 31, 2021, surpassing analysts' expectations.
  • Revenues increased 20.5% Y/Y to $8.1B, with 19.5% non-GAAP core revenue growth. Analysts forecast was $7.97B.
  • Non-GAAP EPS reached $2.69, up 29% over prior year, and ahead of estimate of $2.52. GAAP net earnings were $1.7B compared to $1.2B in Q4 2020.
  • Operating cash flow for FY 2021 was $8.4B, representing an increase of 34.5% Y/Y, and non-GAAP FCF was $7.1B, up 30.5% over prior year.
  • "We were particularly pleased with the performance in our base business, which grew low-double digits, and believe we gained market share across our portfolio," commented Rainer M. Blair, President and CEO.
  • For both Q1 and FY 2022, Danaher (DHR) anticipates that non-GAAP core revenue growth in the base business will be in the high-single digit percent range.
  • Previously (Jan. 27): Danaher Non-GAAP EPS of $2.69 beats by $0.15, revenue of $8.14B beats by $160M
