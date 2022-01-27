Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P futures are mixed as market digests Fed and waits for GDP
Jan. 27, 2022
- There's no rest for the market as Wall Street gets the first major data point for a data-dependent Fed that is embarking on a tightening cycle.
- S&P futures (SPX), Nasdaq 100 (NDX:IND) and Dow futures (INDU) point to a slightly higher opening at present but have been bouncing around for most of the morning.
- The Treasury yield curve is flattening as money markets price in five rate hikes this year after Fed chief Jay Powell's press conference.
- The 10-year yield is down 1 basis point to 1.83%, while the 2-year is up 9 basis point to 1.18%. Real yields are higher, with the 10-year TIPS up slightly to -0.56%.
- "The 10yr is back close to prior highs, a remarkable turnaround following a couple of weeks that saw a severe tech sell-off and brewing concern on Russian ambitions with respect to Ukraine," ING says. "Risk assets don't like this, but it would take a sharp equity sell-off to cause market rates to come back down in a material fashion from here."
- While Powell "demurred when asked what that specially meant for parameters of monetary policy, he did not rule out a faster pace of rate hikes or larger increments, adding that the Fed had plenty of room to tighten given the state of the labor market," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid writes.
- Deutsche Bank's economist are out early calling for a base case of five hikes this year, with one at each meeting from March to June.
- "When all was said and done, the market prices a +117% chance of a 25bp March rate hike, so a meaningful probability of a 50bp move, and 4.6 25bp hikes through 2022," Reid says.
- The market will get Q4 GDP at 8:30 a.m. ET, with economists predicting an annual pace of 5.5%, with core PCE prices at 4.9%.
- December durable goods orders and initial jobless claims arrive at the same time.
- GDP "is the wildest of guesses and will be much revised," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan writes. "This quarter is when pandemic savings and stimulus checks ran out for lower income households, slowing their demand. Overall household consumption should strengthen in the aftermath of the delta variant, but how much it strengthens is of interest."
- Among active stocks, Tesla is down slightly premarket despite strong results.