Diageo Non-GAAP EPS of £0.85 beats by £0.05, revenue of £7.96B beats by £290M
Jan. 27, 2022 6:39 AM ETDiageo plc (DEO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Diageo press release (NYSE:DEO): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of £0.85 beats by £0.05.
- Revenue of £7.96B (+15.9% Y/Y) beats by £290M.
- CEO comment: "We expect organic net sales momentum to continue through the second half of fiscal 22, albeit we are lapping a tougher comparator. We believe we are well positioned to benefit from resilience in the off-trade and continued recovery in the on-trade. However, we expect near-term volatility to remain, including potential impacts from Covid-19 and global supply chain constraints, and for disruption in Travel Retail to continue. In North America, we expect consumer demand to remain resilient, albeit we are lapping a tougher comparator. We will continue to invest ahead of net sales growth in marketing and innovation to underpin growth in our well-positioned portfolio. In Europe, we expect to benefit from continued recovery in the on-trade to the extent that restrictions ease. We expect the off trade channel to remain resilient."