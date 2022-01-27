Hexion provides 2021 preliminary results from continuing operations
Jan. 27, 2022 6:39 AM ETHexion Holdings Corporation (HXOH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hexion (OTCPK:HXOH) estimates to report 2021 net sales from continuing operations of ~$1.9B, operating income from continuing operations of $32 to $42M, segment EBITDA of $250 to $260M and pro-forma segment EBITDA of $260 to $280M.
- In November, Hexion had agreed to sell its epoxy-based coatings and composite businesses; post transaction, Hexion's continuing operations will consist of existing Adhesives Segment and its Versatic Acids and Derivatives product lines.
- Looking ahead to 1Q22, the company expects continued strength in adhesives business reflecting residential construction demand, as well as solid demand for architectural coatings to support overall segment growth in the coming year.