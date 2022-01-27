Columbus McKinnon Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.06, revenue of $216.1M in-line
Jan. 27, 2022 6:43 AM ETColumbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Columbus McKinnon press release (NASDAQ:CMCO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $216.1M (+29.8% Y/Y) in-line.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Outlook: Columbus McKinnon expects fourth quarter fiscal 2022 sales of approximately $235 million at current exchange rates. Mr. Wilson commented, “We have had great momentum throughout fiscal 2022 and expect to end on a strong note. As we look beyond this fiscal year, we are greatly encouraged with the progress we are making as an organization as we focus on faster growing markets, enhance our capabilities with new technologies and build a world-class organization that will be central to the automation of material handling around the world.”