MediciNova receives new European patent for ibudilast for alcohol use disorder

Jan. 27, 2022

  • MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) has received a Notice of Intention to Grant from the European Patent Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
  • Once issued, the patent is expected to expire no earlier than May 2037.
  • In addition alcohol use disorder, the allowed claims also cover a method of treating a patients that exhibits symptoms of depression with ibudilast.
  • The allowed claims cover a wide range of dosage strengths and dosing regimens of MN-166 and combination therapies of ibudilast and one or more other therapeutic agents.
  • Recently, MNOV secured new European patent for MN-001 and MN-002 for hepatic ballooning.
