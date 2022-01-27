Most of the U.S. cities and counties have agreed to a proposed deal worth up to $26B involving Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and three leading drug distributors in the U.S. over their role in fueling the opioid crisis in the country, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing lawyers behind the settlement.

More than 90% of local governments with eligibility to join the deal have done so by Wednesday, raising the likelihood that the settlement will move forward.

The municipalities and counties are part of 45 states and territories that agreed to the deal proposed by the drug distributors: McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK), AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH). While 44 states chose to settle with J&J, New Hampshire has not done so, becoming one of the five states that have rejected the settlement with one or all companies.

In California, more than 400 cities and counties or 97% of the total have joined the deal, making the most populous state closer to receiving more than $2B of the funds, which are largely earmarked as reparations for the crisis via treatment and other programs.

"To get 6,000 cities and counties to agree on anything at the 90% level in 90 days is unprecedented," said Peter Mougey, a plaintiffs' lawyer involved in the talks. "It demonstrates the strength and power of this settlement," he added.

In December, the drug distributors announced an extension to the deadline of the proposed deal.