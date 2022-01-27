DouYu jumps on report that Tencent wants to take streaming co. private this year
Jan. 27, 2022 6:48 AM ETDouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU), TCEHYAMZN, HUYABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU) soared 10% in premarket trading on a report that part owner Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) plans to take the Chinese videogame streaming service private this year.
- Tencent is said to looking to partner with at least one private equity firm for a possible takeout and is currently talking to an investment bank, according to a Reuters report.
- The report comes after China blocked Huya's (NYSE:HUYA) planned $6B acquisition of DouYu (DOYU) in early July. China's State Administration for Market Regulation said it blocked the planned deal because it would restrict competition in the video game-streaming market in China.
- The DOYU/HUA deal would have combined two videogame-streaming leaders into a Chinese streaming forerunner like Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Twitch - with Tencent in a catbird seat (It's the biggest shareholder in Huya, and owns about a third of DouYu).
- Last month, DouYu co-CEO Wenming Zhang steps down.