Southwest Airlines Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.07, revenue of $5.05B beats by $60M
Jan. 27, 2022 6:48 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Southwest Airlines press release (NYSE:LUV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $5.05B (+151.2% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- The company expects Q1 load factor in the range of 75% to 80% and Operating revenue compared with 2019 to be down 10% to 15%.
- Bob Jordan, Executive Vice President and Incoming Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Despite our fourth quarter profit, we had a challenging start to 2022 as we continue to recover from the pandemic. While we made significant progress in 2021, the Omicron variant has delayed the demand improvement we were previously expecting in early 2022. With COVID-19 cases trending downward, the worst appears to be behind us, and we are optimistic about current bookings and revenue trends for March 2022."