Planet Fitness prices $900M securitized financing facility in two tranches

Jan. 27, 2022 6:57 AM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) has priced $900M of Series 2022-1 Class A-2 Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes in two tranches.
  • The Class A-2-I Senior Secured Notes of $425M with a fixed interest rate of 3.251% per annum, payable quarterly and an anticipated repayment term of five years.
  • The Class A-2-II Senior Secured Notes of $475M with a fixed interest rate of 4.008% per annum, payable quarterly and an anticipated repayment term of ten years.
  • In addition to the Class A-2 Notes, the refinancing transaction also includes a $75M variable funding note facility, which replaces the Master Issuer's existing variable funding note facility.
  • The proceeds will be used for the repayment in full of approximately $556.3M of the Series 2018-1 Class A-2-I Notes, to pay the transaction costs and fund the reserve accounts associated with the securitized financing facility, and to fund a portion of the previously announced acquisition of Sunshine Fitness in an amount up to $325M.
  • The cmpany expects the Class A-2 Notes and the Variable Funding Notes transactions to close on or around February 10, 2022.
