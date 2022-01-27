Xilinx gains after getting Chinese approval for $35B sale to Advanced Micro Devices
Jan. 27, 2022 6:58 AM ETXilinx, Inc. (XLNX), AMDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) rose 4.8% in premarket trading after China's antitrust authority approved with conditions Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) planned $35B purchase of the company. AMD fell 3.5%.
- China's State Administration for Market Regulation approved the deal, according to a listing on its website.
- Chinese approval is a huge win for the deal as China was the originally the last regulatory who needed to approve the transaction before it can close. The deal now needs to get U.S. antitrust signoff after the agency had already approved the deal, though it had to be refiled after a year deadline passed.
- Risk arb investors were originally hoping that China could approve the deal before the deal's U.S. antitrust clearance one-year anniversary on Jan. 11, which required the companies to do a new HSR filing.
- Yesterday, Xilinx Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.27, revenue of $1.01B beats by $68.15M.