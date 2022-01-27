Teledyne Non-GAAP EPS of $4.56 beats by $0.36, revenue of $1.38B beats by $20M

  • Teledyne press release (NYSE:TDY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.56 beats by $0.36.
  • Revenue of $1.38B (+70.5% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • Expects full year 2022 GAAP diluted earnings outlook of $14.10 to $14.55 per share and full year 2022 non-GAAP earnings outlook of $17.60 to $18.00 per share vs. consensus of $13.97.
  • First quarter 2022 GAAP diluted earnings per common share will be in the range of $3.12 to $3.22 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share will be in the range of $4.02 to $4.10 vs. consensus of $2.83.
