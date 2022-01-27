Merck’s Keytruda is cleared in Europe as adjuvant therapy in kidney cancer
Jan. 27, 2022 7:03 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced that the European Commission approved KEYTRUDA as monotherapy for adjuvant treatment for a certain category of patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
- Accordingly, Merck (MRK) is allowed to market the anti-PD-1 therapy for RCC patients with an increased risk of recurrence following nephrectomy, or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions, according to the company.
- The decision is applicable across all 27 member states of the European Union, plus Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, and Northern Ireland.
- “KEYTRUDA is the first adjuvant therapy approved for certain patients with renal cell carcinoma in Europe, providing the option of immunotherapy earlier in the course of their treatment,” remarked Dr. Scot Ebbinghaus, vice president, clinical research, Merck Research Laboratories.
- EU approval is backed by the data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial, where the drug was found to increase the disease-free survival with statistical significance in patients with a higher risk of cancer recurrence.
- In November, the FDA also greenlighted KEYTRUDA as monotherapy in an adjuvant setting for certain patients with RCC.