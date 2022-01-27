JetBlue Airways Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.36 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.83B beats by $10M
Jan. 27, 2022 7:03 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- JetBlue Airways press release (NASDAQ:JBLU): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.36 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.83B (+176.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- For 1Q22, the company expects capacity to range between (1%) and 2% year over three. For FY2022, the company is planning to grow capacity between 11% and 15% versus 2019 as it brings aircraft utilization back towards pre-pandemic levels, while retaining flexibility.
- CFO comment: “For the first quarter of 2022, we estimate CASM ex-fuel(2) will increase between 13% to 15% year over three. For the full-year 2022, we expect CASM ex-fuel(2) to increase in the range of 1% to 5% versus 2019. We expect elevated unit costs in the first half, followed by a meaningful improvement in the second half of the year as we plan for our network, operation, and aircraft utilization to settle into a ‘new normal’ with optimal staffing levels, along with the ramp of our planned cost initiatives."