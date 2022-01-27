International Paper Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 misses by $0.11, revenue of $5.09B beats by $30M
Jan. 27, 2022 7:06 AM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- International Paper press release (NYSE:IP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $5.09B (+14.6% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Shares -1.2% PM.
- CEO comment: "As we enter 2022, underlying customer demand remains solid, although we anticipate near-term pressure on volume due to Omicron-related labor and logistics constraints on the value chain. We expect to grow earnings in 2022 and are confident in our ability to accelerate value creation for our shareowners and customers as we take actions to Build a Better IP."