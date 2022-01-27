Sherwin Williams Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 misses by $0.01, revenue of $4.76B in-line
Jan. 27, 2022 7:09 AM ETThe Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sherwin Williams press release (NYSE:SHW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $4.76B (+6.0% Y/Y) in-line.
- "We are introducing full year adjusted diluted net income per share guidance of $9.25 - $9.65 per share, which represents 16.0% growth from 2021 at the mid-point," said Mr. Morikis. "As we indicated in our mid-January announcement of preliminary results, demand remains strong across our end markets, though we expect raw material availability and COVID-related issues to persist through the first quarter. Given these near-term headwinds, we expect first quarter 2022 consolidated net sales will be up a low to mid-single digit percentage compared to the first quarter 2021. For the full-year 2022, we anticipate our consolidated net sales will increase by a high single digit to low double digit percentage from 2021. We expect full year raw material costs to remain elevated but to moderate sequentially, and we will continue to implement pricing actions as appropriate to offset increased costs.