Equinix and GIC to invest $525M for building hyperscale date centers in Korea
Jan. 27, 2022 7:10 AM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) signed an agreement to form a $525M JV in the form of a limited liability partnership with GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund for developing and operating two xScale data centers in Seoul, Korea.
- This new JV will bring the global xScale data center portfolio to $8B+ across 36 facilities, and an expected 720MW+ of power capacity when completed and fully constructed.
- Under agreement terms, GIC will own an 80% equity interest in JV and remaining will be owned by Equinix.
- The two new facilities under the JV will be named SL2x and SL3x and are expected to provide 45MW+ of power capacity to serve the unique core workload deployment needs of hyperscale companies.
- "To address demand for cloud and digital infrastructure, we have continued to invest in the region through the expansion of International Business Exchange capacity and locations, as well as the expansion of our hyperscale program, xScale, in Australia, and now Korea," president & CEO Charles Meyers commented.
- Cloud IT infrastructure market in Korea is expected to reach an average annual growth rate of 15% over the upcoming five years reaching ~$1.86B in sales by 2025, as per IDC Korea.
- Until date, seven xScale data centers have opened globally, with more currently under development.
- JV is expected to close in 1Q22.