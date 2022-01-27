NRx Pharma reports initial findings of BriLife vaccine against Omicron variant
Jan. 27, 2022 7:11 AM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) has received scientific evidence from the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) that the BriLife vaccine may produce effective levels of neutralizing antibody against Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- The findings were based on blood samples (sera) of patients vaccinated during the phase 2 trial of the BriLife in Israel. These sera indicated a mean neutralization titer (NT50) of 53 against Omicron vs. a titer of 152 against the original wild-type virus and 131 against the Delta variant.
- This 3-fold change against the wild-type virus may be compared to the 20-fold decrement associated with mRNA vaccines.
- The IIBR report documents that 10 of 13 tested sera demonstrated clinically detectable levels of Omicron-neutralizing antibody.
- More importantly, many of the mutations that cause the Omicron variant spike protein to differ from the original virus have been identified in the spike protein of BriLife vaccine. This natural evolution suggests that the vaccine may continue to evolve to address future Variants of Concern.
- NRXP shares up 3.3% premarket at $3.15.
- Earlier this month, NRXP announced plans to begin Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster study in Q1 2022.