The Diem Association, the social network-based payments tech project founded by Meta (NASDAQ:FB) in 2019, is selling its technology to Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), a small bank that had agreed to issue some of the stablecoins that were intended to the currency of the ecosystem, the Wall Street Journalreports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Silvergate (SI) stock rises 3.0% in premarket trading.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Diem was considering selling its assets in an effort to return capital to its investor members.

The project, initially called Libra, envisioned a payment system where the social network's users, totaling billions of people, could spend money with the ease of sending a text message.

Some high-profile companies including Visa (NYSE:V), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and Stripe (STRIP) joined the the Libra Association, the group that would govern the stablecoin and invest millions of dollar. But U.S. regulators voiced concerns about data privacy and financial stability almost immediately. Early partners of the project eventually dropped out.

In the summer, Federal Reserve officials told Silvergate (SI) that it couldn't assure the bank that it would allow the issue of the Diem stablecoins, and in November, David Marcus, who headed the Diem digital currency project, left Meta.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the formation of the project in May 2019.