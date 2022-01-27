Dosing underway in Adagene's ADG106 + ADG116 study in solid tumors

Jan. 27, 2022 7:20 AM ETAdagene Inc. (ADAG)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Cancer Cells

Jezperklauzen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) announces that the first patient has been dosed in a combination cohort of ADG106 with ADG116, in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
  • The dose escalation cohort will evaluate the safety and tolerability of this combination in patients with solid tumors.
  • The combination is part of an open-label, global phase 1b/2 clinical trial (ADG116-1003). The combination part begins with dose-escalation, followed by dose expansion once a recommended dose is established.
  • As single agents, both ADG106 and ADG116 have demonstrated robust safety profiles and early signals of efficacy.
