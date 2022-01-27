Alliance Data signs long-term renewal agreement with Ulta Beauty

Jan. 27, 2022 7:22 AM ETAlliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)ULTABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Happy satisfied woman with brown hair in pink sweater holding credit card and fan of dollar cash looking at camera with toothy smile

Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) announced a long-term renewal agreement for continuing to provide private label and co-brand credit card services for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA).
  • The Ultamate Rewards credit card is designed to enhance the benefits of the popular Ultamate Rewards loyalty program and ultimately increase engagement and spend among the 36M loyalty members.
  • Through this partnership, Ulta Beauty will continue to leverage Alliance Data's full product suite, digital capabilities, lifecycle marketing, and data and analytics for providing thoughtful, personalized and integrated guest experiences based on changing needs across channels.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.