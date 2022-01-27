Alliance Data signs long-term renewal agreement with Ulta Beauty
Jan. 27, 2022 7:22 AM ETAlliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)ULTABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) announced a long-term renewal agreement for continuing to provide private label and co-brand credit card services for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA).
- The Ultamate Rewards credit card is designed to enhance the benefits of the popular Ultamate Rewards loyalty program and ultimately increase engagement and spend among the 36M loyalty members.
- Through this partnership, Ulta Beauty will continue to leverage Alliance Data's full product suite, digital capabilities, lifecycle marketing, and data and analytics for providing thoughtful, personalized and integrated guest experiences based on changing needs across channels.