Aridis wins funding from Gates Foundation to test inhalational COVID-19 antibodies
Jan. 27, 2022 7:24 AM ETAridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Nano-cap biotech, Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS), has added ~37% in the pre-market after announcing that the company received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to investigate its inhaled monoclonal antibodies against influenza and SARS-CoV2.
- Identified as a cost-effective mechanism to deliver antibodies, the inhaled formulation technology is aimed at people in low- and middle-income countries.
- Aridis' formulation technology offers several advantages. The self-administration directly to upper or lower airways raises the bioavailability of prophylactic and therapeutic antibodies. The inhaled, local delivery reduces the cost of treatment as it significantly cuts the dosage required for the therapeutic effect, the company said.
- The company has teamed up with its funding collaborator, Lumen Bioscience, to manufacture the mAbs using its spirulina-based platform technology.
Ratings: Currently, Aridis has attracted only Buy ratings from Wall Street analysts.